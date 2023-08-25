“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday September 13, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Eubank, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE , Albuquerque, NM, 87111
25001 – Ernest G Fichtner Esthetic Dental Arts, 9415 Village Green Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, Household Goods and Misc Items
60006 – Jeremiah C Morgan, 9420 Admiral Nemitz, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, microwave, toaster, bed frame, shoe rack, table, shelf, stand, record player, tire, chalk board, furniture, luggarge, totes, decorations, sub woofer
17019 – Ernest G Fichtner Esthetic Dental Arts, 9415 Village Green Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, golf clubs, desk, lamp, decor, tables, step ladders, stereo.
17022 – Ernest G Fichtner Esthetic Dental Arts, 9415 Village Green Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, dental equipment, xray machine, toilet, garbage can.
12040 – Martin-Anthony Pablo, 1512 Corriz Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121, Monitors, coffee pot
29002 – Jayme L King, 9 mile SW torreon Store, Cuba, NM, 87013, deepfryer, cleaning supplies, lamps, furiture, boxes, couch, fence, oil, extension cord, shower stool, toaster, microwave, fan, speakers, amplifier
19011 – Deanna Martinez, 413 Georgia Se 3, Albuquerque, NM, 87123, lego set, computer, safe, backpack, clothes, basketball, pillows, training equipment, kids mattress, misc, tennis racket
50017 – Elizabeth M Cuffee, 316 Texas ST SE APT B, Albuquerque, NM, 87108, Laundry cart, folding table, furniture, hangers, toaster oven, fan, desk, aquarium, art, utensil trays, walker, luggage’s
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. August 25, September 1, 2023
Public Auction
“Notice of Public Auction.