NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
State of New Mexico,
County of BERNALILLO Date of notice 08/01/2023
Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE
105 DALE SE
ABQ. NM 87105
Time of sale: 10:00 AM
Phone number: (505) 243-4813
On OCT 20TH, 2023 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
Make: VW
Year/Model: 1951 BEETLE
Title Number: _____
VIN: 10257118
License Number:
Total amount of charges incurred: $ 10000.00
Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.
Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:
JULY 21ST, 2023
Signed /s/ Jason Lemons
HCS Pub. August 4, 11, 2023
