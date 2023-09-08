STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-PB-2023-00633
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
FLOYD GORDON WARRICK, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within three (3) months after the date of the last publication of this Notice or their claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to Sally Abeyta, of Integrative Clinical and Financial Services, LLC, c/o Law Office of Ryan D. Baughman, LLC, 814 Marquette Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
DATED: August 30, 2023
BY: /s/ Sally Abeyta
Sally Abeyta, Integrative Clinical and Financial Services, LLC
Prepared by:
LAW OFFICE OF RYAN D. BAUGHMAN, LLC
/s/ Ryan D. Baughman
Ryan D. Baughman
814 Marquette Ave. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Phone: (505) 675-0732
[email protected]
Attorney for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 22, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO