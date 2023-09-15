NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, 306 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107 to satisfy a lien on October 4, 2023 at approx. 03:00 PM at www.storagetreasures.com:
C53 Heriberto Castillo, 1805 Prospect nw, Albuquerque, NM 87104.
D54 Stephanie L Capers, 107 Wellesley Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106.
P42 Jerry Campos, 2913 San Pedro Drive NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.
HCS Pub. September 15, 22, 2023
