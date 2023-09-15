NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On November, 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
2015 DionBilt Model DBN-2400SR Trailer VIN 1D9SC4126FG512673.No license plate. Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $1113.50. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. J&J Auctioneers 507 Boundary Court SE Albuquerque, NM 87105 (575) 485-2508.
HCS Pub. September 15, 22, 2023
