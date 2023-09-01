Notice of Self Storage Sale
Please take notice IN Self Storage – ABQ Southwest located at 700 98th St. SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 intends to hold an auction of property stored for tenants in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 9/21/2023 at 10:00AM. Unless otherwise stated in the below list of Unit #’s the contents are household goods, furnishings, boxes and general equipment. Anali Munoz: 701 94 Th St Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87121; Patricia Harden:6401 Academy Rd Ne ,Apt 73 ,Albuquerque, NM 87109; Josefina Saucedo-Marquez: 6801 Glenrio Rd. Nw ,Albuqerque, NM 87121; Isaac Cutrer:1620 Golden View Dr Sw ,Albuquerque, NM 87121; Frenchie Shepherd (2 units):720 Stetson Dr Sw ,Albuquerque, NM 87121; Philip Clifford:444 Eton Ave F1 ,Socorro, NM 87801; Henry Hernandez:9808 Farinosa ,Albuquerque, NM 87121; Amanda L Chavarria:1209 Ibis Rd Sw ,Albuquerque, NM 87121. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.
HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 2023
