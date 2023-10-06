SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
Case No. D-202-PB-2023-00487
In the Matter of the Estate of
LUCY ROSALIE GARCIA, deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ELIZABETH ANN SANDOVAL and NICHOLAS SANDOVAL have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claim within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned attorney for the Co-Personal Representatives, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd., NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
DATED: October 2, 2023.
Respectfully Submitted:
Aldridge, Hammar & Wexler, P.A.
By: /s/ Allison Block-Chavez
Allison Block-Chavez
Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives
1212 Pennsylvania NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 266-8787
[email protected]
HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 20, 2023
