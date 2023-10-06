STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No. 2023-0950
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
DON W. GRADY, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that THOMAS M. GRADY has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to counsel for the personal representative, Thomas Smidt III, Smidt, Reist & Keleher, P.C., 4811-A Hardware Drive NE, Suite 4, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109, or filed with the Bernalillo County Probate Court, located at the following address: 415 Silver Ave SW, 2nd Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Dated: September 19, 2023.
SMIDT, REIST & KELEHER, P.C.
By: /s/ Thomas Smidt III
Thomas Smidt III
Attorney for Personal Representative
4811-A Hardware Drive NE, Suite 4
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 830-2200
[email protected]
HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 20, 2023
