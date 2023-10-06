STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
NO. D-202-PB-2023-00564
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF MARTHA ANN THAYER, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Murray N. Thayer, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. All persons having claims against the Estate of the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative, c/o Sutin, Thayer & Browne, PO Box 1945, Albuquerque New Mexico 87103, or filed with the District Court.
DATED this 29th day of August, 2023.
Respectfully Submitted,
SUTIN, THAYER & BROWNE
A Professional Corporation
By /s/ Jay D. Rosenblum
Jay D. Rosenblum
Lisa Y.W. Cosper
Attorneys for Applicant
6100 Uptown Blvd. NE,
Suite 400
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 883-2500
HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 20, 2023
NO. D-202-PB-2023-00564
STATE OF NEW MEXICO