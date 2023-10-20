STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2023-00677
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ROSARIO A. Cde BACA, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Andrea C. Madden has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or within sixty (60) days after mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to: 1) the undersigned personal representative at her attorney’s address as listed below; or 2) filed with the Second Judicial District Court at the following address: 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
DATED: October 18, 2023
Respectfully submitted,
HURLEY TOEVS STYLES HAMBLIN & PANTER PA
By Electronically signed /s/ Mandeep S. Talwar
Mandeep S. Talwar, Esq.
Attorneys for Personal Representative
PO Box 31670
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 888-1188
HCS Pub. October 20, 27, November 3, 2023
