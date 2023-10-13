NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
State of New Mexico,
County of BERNALILLO Date of notice 10/04/2023
Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE
105 DALE SE
ABQ. NM 87105
Time of sale: 10:00 AM
Phone number: (505) 243-4813
On DEC 22ND, 2022 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
Make: HONDA
Year/Model: 2005 CIVIC
Title Number: _____
VIN: 2HGEFG26395H530826
License Number: ___
Total amount of charges incurred: $ 850.50
Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.
Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:
SEPT 23RD, 2023
Signed /s/ Jason Lemons
HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
