Sedillo Self Storage, 1275 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059, (505) 281-2328, pursuant to the Self Storage Lien Act effective 7/87, will sell the following units at public auction to satisfy the Landlord’s Lien on Tuesday November 7, 2023 at 6:00pm at www.albuquerqueauctionaddiction.com. Visit website to register to bid and get more information.
Unit 61 – Trisha Apodaca – 70 Church Street East, Edgewood, NM 87015 – boxes, roasting pan, household misc.
Unit 64 – Milton Goodman – 6144 Katson Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 – stove, stroller, stools, household misc.
HCS Pub. October 27, November 3, 2023
Storage Sale
