SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
NO. D-202-PB-2023-00455
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF PERCY MCLEAN, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Personal Representatives of the Estate of PERCY MCLEAN, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o The Law Office of Cristy J. Carbon-Gaul, 10515 4th Street N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico 87114, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.
Dated: 10/26/2023
Respectfully Submitted by:
THE LAW OFFICE OF CRISTY J. CARBÓN-GAUL
By: /s/ Cristy J. Carbon-Gaul
Cristy J. Carbón-Gaul
10515 4th Street, NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 899-5696
[email protected]
HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 17, 2023
NO. D-202-PB-2023-00455
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT