Notice of Self Storage Sale
Please take notice IN Self Storage – ABQ Southwest located at 700 98th St. SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 intends to hold an auction of property stored for tenants in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 1/18/2024 at 10:00AM. Unless otherwise stated in the below list of Unit #’s the contents are household goods, furnishings, boxes and general equipment. Kevin Bencomo: 521 Indiana St Se, Apt C, Albuquerque, NM 87121. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.
HCS Pub. December 29, 2023, January 5, 2024
Storage Sale
