STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No. 2023 1305
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MATILDA MARY GARCIA, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the following address:
Dated: December 18, 2023
/s/ Elizabeth A. Garcia
Elizabeth A. Garcia
716 Madison Street NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 238-2697
[email protected]
HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 26, 2024
