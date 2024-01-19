Storage Auction

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday January 29, 2024 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
B-17 Maez, Nathan 451 Poinsettia Pl NE ABQ NM 87123. Multiple totes & boxes with individually packaged assorted body piercing jewelry. $ 808.53
C-71 Garcia, Timothy 425 Western Skies SE BLDG 3 #312 ABQ NM 87123. Dresser, Tires, TV, Bike, Boxes, Misc. $ 555.53
E-140 Martinez, Jesus 2009 Edith Blvd NE ABQ NM 87102. iMac monitor, Office chairs, Mini frig., coffee maker, Childrens items, Buffet set, Misc. $ 782.03
E-143 Baca, Robert 300 Grove Ne Apt 1 ABQ NM 87108. B-Ball hoop, Room divider, C02 tank, Washer/Dryer, Kids items. $ 781.53
E-150 Padilla, Stephanie 508 Whisper Pt SW ABQ NM 87121. Furn, Ladder GumBall Machine, Kids toys, Lots of Misc.$ 1314.20
I-235 Ortiz, Nathan 213 Bethel Ave SE ABQ NM 87102. Golf clubs, Art work, Car parts, Misc $ 435.53
I-243 West, Kenny 880 Laver Rd Namsfield OH 44905. Army duffle bag, Boxes, Briefcase, Misc. $ 539.53
J-285 Wolfe, Jan 1933 San Mateo NE #234 ABQ NM 87110. Room divider, Car tools, Heater, Dolly, Guitar, Rug, Antique luggage, Fabric. $ 286.38
L-400 Tsosie, Rogerson 1400 Cardenas Dr SE ABQ NM 87108. Bikes, Ladder, Tool Box, Bed frame, Blankets, Boxes, Misc. $ 1120.81
M-408 MANAGERS UNIT Smith, Brandon ℅ Robles 13500 Skyline Rd NE Apt D-2 ABQ NM 87123. $ 1496.03 Shaw, Tina 9600 Indian School Rd NE ABQ NM 87112. $ 489.33 Saldivar, Rosa 412 Tennessee NE #8 ABQ NM 87108. $ 916.03 Casias, Simone 12801 Indian School Rd NE #1301 ABQ NM 87112. $ 1416.03 Speck, Alicia 300 Dorado Pl SE Apt V-5 ABQ NM 87123. $ 519.53 Green, Latoria 1135 Broadway NE ABQ NM 87101. $ 371.53 Liquor cabinet, Ladder, Cooler w/ sleeping bag, Children’s items, Storage stand, Cat carrier, Standing fans, Tents, Tarp, Tot, One locked suitcase.
N-414 Gonzales, Michelle 508 Whisper Pt SW ABQ NM 87121. Furn, Trunks, Misc. HHGs $ 974.56
N-419 Andres, James 12720 Central Ave SE ABQ NM 87123. Tv’s, Rims, Lamps, Table, Leather couches, Lots of misc. $ 1121.53
Q-471 Wolfe, Jan 1933 San Mateo NE #234 ABQ NM 87110. Vintage luggage, Belts/Leather work, Car jack, Lots of misc. $ 572.76
All of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
H. Martinez,
Manager
HCS Pub. January 19, 26, 2024

