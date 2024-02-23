“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday March 13, 2024 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – San Mateo, 5220 San Mateo Blvd NE , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
307 – Annissia Carmony, 8431 Brook St NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87113, bike, kids beds, bags, misc furniture, clothes, dresser, portable air conditioners, home decorations, gas can
077 – Isaac Rojas, 222 Charleston St. NE #5, Albuquerque, NM, 87108, halloween masks/costumes/decorations, shoes, lugagge, clothes, boes, crates, shoe racks, clothing racks,
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. February 23, March 1, 2024
