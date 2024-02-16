NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner 11777 Sunset Gardens Rd SW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 to satisfy a lien on March 6th, 2024 at approx. 2:00 PM at www.storagetreasures.com
Lorraine Ponce; 6801 Glenrio RD NW Apt715, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Evita Sinclair; 3508 Sierra Rica Dr NW, Allbuquerque, NM 87120; 2500 Ca, Albuquerque, NM 87106
HCS Pub. February 16, 23, 2024
