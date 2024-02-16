NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner 306 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107 to satisfy a lien on 03/06/2024 at approx. 3:00 PM at www.storagetreasures.com
Don Abramson, 18926 Haas Ave, Torrance, CA 90504.
Jose Arturo Mercado Rosales, 635 Vista Luna LN SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121.
Erin Lomeli, 704 1/2 Locust Street, Wanego, KS 66547.
E33 Riquez Desiderio, 5401 Alice Ave NE apt B, Albuquerque, NM 87110.
Tayler N Elukak, 40 Inspiration Dr, Los Lunas, NM 87031.
