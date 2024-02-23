NEW MEXICO STOR-N-LOCK
220 ISLETA BOULEVARD S W
ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105
(505) 877-8088
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given
Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM October 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.
Marcos Alderete, 2737 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.
Unit D18, $269.00, Miscellaneous
Barbara Griego, 2065 Perry Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Unit E08, $275.00, Miscellaneous
Ruben Gutierrez 1612 Goff Blvd SW #407, Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Unit B05/06, Miscellaneous
New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice .
HCS Pub. February 23, March 1, 2024
Storage Sale
NEW MEXICO STOR-N-LOCK