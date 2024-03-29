STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2023-00842
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARK B. KERYTE, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lynn Kurth Keryte was appointed personal representative of this estate on March 1, 2024, and that Letters of Administration were issued on March 19, 2024. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Respectfully submitted:
FRAZIER & RAMIREZ LAW
/s/ Sean S. Ramirez
Sean S. Ramirez
2440 Louisiana Blvd. NE,
Suite 530
Albuquerque, NM 87110
TEL: (505) 830-6563
Attorney for Applicant
HCS Pub. March 29, April 5, 12, 2024
