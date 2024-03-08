STATE OF NEW MEXICO
BERNALILLO COUNTY
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
No. D-202-PB-2024-00015
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
Ramon Lujan Quintana, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ruby Lucero has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent, Ramon Lujan Quintana. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the SECOND Judicial District Court, BERNALILLO County, Post Office Box 488, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103, or 400 Lomas, N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
DATED: March 5, 2024.
Respectfully submitted,
NEW MEXICO PROBATE & ESTATE LAWYERS, LLC
By: /s/ Kevin P. Holmes
Kevin P. Holmes
David A. Ferrance
Eric N. Ortiz
5203 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE,
Ste. 2E
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Phone: (505) 370-1500
HCS Pub. March 8, 15, 22, 2024
