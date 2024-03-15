Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, on Wednesday the 20th day of March, 2024 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to the individual listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. Unit I103: Margaret Maez104 Victor Rd, Corrales, NM 87048: misc. household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2024
