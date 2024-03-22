“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday April 10, 2024 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – San Mateo, 5220 San Mateo Blvd NE , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
238 – Vanessica Begay, 5330 San Mateo Blvd NE C53, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, tires, boxes, mattress and box set, furniture, small appliances, wall and holiday decorations, hoverboard,toys, fishing poles, vacuum cleaner, monitor
366 – Rosette Davoudzadeh, PO Box 3605, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Boxes, dolly, wooden pallet, artifical plants, pallet jack, folding table
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. March 22, 29, 2024
