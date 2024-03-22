“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday April 10, 2024 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan America, 4620 Pan American Freeway , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
D21 – Ryan Antonio, 6000 Topke Pl NE Apt 137, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, SLEDS, TOTE, KIDS BOUNCER, STROLLER, CAMPING CHAIRS, CLOTHES, PULL UP BAR, BAGS OFCLOTHES
F40 – Ryan Long, 3901 Lafayette Dr NE APT 12102, Albuquerque, NM, 87107, MIsc Items
G44 – Latricia John, 3715 Lafayette Dr., Albuquerque, NM, 87107, Books, Kids toys, Kids bike, Crutches, Walker, Fishing poles, Car seat, Purses, Tv, Boxes, Totes, Bags of clothes,Camping chairs
188 – Robert Hotelling, 3405 ALTA MONTE AVE NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87107, Luggage, boxes, furniture, shoes, totes/crates, household misc. lamp
C24 – Peina Camille, 4801 morris st ne apt 1148, ALBQUERQUE, nm, 87111, Coffee table and two end tables
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. March 22, 29, 2024
“Notice of Public Auction.