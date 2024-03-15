NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner 11777 Sunset Gardens Rd SW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 to satisfy a lien on April 3rd, 2024 at approx. 2:00 PM at www.storagetreasures.com
Debbie and Albert Perea; 2309 San Ygnacio SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
Debbie Perea; 2309 San Ygnacio SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
Frank Griego; 380 Deluvina Pl SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
Frank Griego; 755 Esperanza Dr, Bosque Farms, NM 87068
Dean Reano; PO Box 383, San Fidel, NM 87049
HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2024
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: