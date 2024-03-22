Notice is hereby given that Alameda Storage, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following unit(s) for online bid auction. Alameda Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place.
Date: April 10, 2024 Time: all sales will conclude at 8:00 A.M. online at www.bid13.com Units can be viewed and bid on for at least 10 days prior to auction start time at the website listed. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list.
A8, Mekko Shije, 72 Westside Drive, Zia Pueblo, NM 87053
Native American jewelry, OK Sooners memorabilia, sports equipment, couch, dresser, computer, speakers, boxes, bins, large TV, bedding, furniture, sword
HCS Pub. March 22, 29, 2024
Storage Sale
