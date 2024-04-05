IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 23-DR-8483
Division A
IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE
PROPOSED ADOPTION OF
TAK
ELK
LNK
JAK
Adoptee
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PUBLICATION
TO:
Marlin Hanley
532 Indiana St. SE Apt. B
Albuquerque NM 87108-3881
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Joint Petition for Adoption by Stepparent has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Laurel C. Ackley, Esq., whose address is 2236 Ashley Oaks Circle, Ste. 102, Wesley Chapel FL 33544, on or before April 24, 2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Hillsborough County Courthouse, 800 E. Twiggs St. Tampa Florida 33602 before service on Petitioners or immediately thereafter. There will be a hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights pending adoption on April 25, 2024 at 10;15 a.m. via zoom.
Meeting ID: 854 1032 7860
Passcode: 359650
Meeting Link:
https://fljud13-org.zoom.us/j/85410327860?pwd=cDIzRkFFZDR6bU53QVJvUTRNelZzUT09
If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUES FAILURE TO TIMELY FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE AND THE PETITION WITH THE COURT AND TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE OR ASSERT REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD.
The minor child is identified as follows:
Name, Date of Birth Place of Birth
TAH 2018 New Mexico
ELH 2017 New Mexico
LNH 2009 New Mexico
Physical Description of Respondent:
Age: 36
Race: Caucasian
Hair Color:
Eye Color: Brown
Approximate Height:
Approximate Weight:
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.
Dated: MARCH 26, 2024
CINDY STUART
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ Isha Tirado-Baker
Deputy Clerk Isha Tirado-Baker
HCS Pub. April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2024
