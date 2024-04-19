“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday May 08, 2024 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan America, 4620 Pan American Freeway , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
005 – Danielle C York, 38 Los Colonias, Algodones, NM, 87031, Misc Items
C23 – Abdallah Alafeshat, 2909 Sedgefield Pines LN, Raleigh, NC, 27604, 2 PALLETS OF ENRG BLANKETS (ROOFING MATERIAL)
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. April 19, 26, 2024
“Notice of Public Auction.