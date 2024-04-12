NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC at 7440 Central Ave SE Albuquerque, NM 87108 to satisfy a lien on May 1st, 2024 at approx. 12PM at www.storagetreasures.com:
Olivia A Cruz, PO Box 8091, Albuquerque, NM 87198
Jacqueline Little, 10600 Central Ave SE apt 416, Albuquerque, NM 87123
Sergio Valverde, 5700 Copper NE, A7, Albuquerque, NM 87104
Dominic Toledo, 225 Pennsylvania NE Apt D, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Nicholas Duran, 7600 central Ave se, 18, Albuquerque , NM 87108
Preston L Martinez, PO Box 221 , Springer, NM 87747
HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2024
