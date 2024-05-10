SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CASE NO. D-202-PB- 2024-00124
HON. Denise Barela-Shepherd
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
CLARA JOAN SHANK, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Penny Leah Fuglsby has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either presented to counsel for the personal representative at the address listed below or filed with the Second Judicial District Court – Bernalillo County, Downtown, (400 Lomas Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87102).
Dated: April 23, 2024.
Respectfully Submitted,
/s/ Brendan O’Reilly
BRENDAN O’REILLY
ATTORNEY-AT-LAW, NM BAR ID 28185
THE LAWYERS O’REILLY
505-BRENDNN
505-2736366
7850 JEFFERSON NE #140
ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87109
505-273-6366 PHONE/FAX
[email protected]
COUNSEL FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Contemporaneous with filing I caused service of a true and correct copy of this document upon all parties entitled to notice via the Court’s e-file-and-serve system or via the means indicated below.
/s Brendan O’Reilly
Brendan O’Reilly
HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 24, 2024
CASE NO. D-202-PB- 2024-00124
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT