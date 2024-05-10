STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNAILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-PB-2024-00175
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF JOHNNY ALAN MALASPINA, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate Johnny Alan Malaspina, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Pregenzer Baysinger Wideman & Sale, PC, 2424 Louisiana Boulevard NE, Suite 200, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
Dated: April 23, 2024.
/s/ Avilia Malaspina
AVILIA MALASPINA
Applicant
7304 Vista Del Arroyo Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(817) 658-4043
Personal Representative
PREGENZER BAYSINGER WIDEMAN & SALE, PC
By: /s/ Erin E. Wideman
Erin E. Wideman, Esq.
2424 Louisiana Blvd NE,
Suite 200
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Phone: 505-872-0505
Fax: 505-872-1009
[email protected]
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 24, 2024
