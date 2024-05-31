STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No. 2024 0597
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MARY ANN MARTINEZ, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ALDON MARTINEZ has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of MARY ANN MARTINEZ, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to ALDON MARTINEZ at 6118 Topher Trail Mulberry, FL 33860, or to Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C. (Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.) at 2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G, Albuquerque, NM 87110, and may be filed with the District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
Dated: May 30, 2024
/s/ Aldon Martinez
ALDON MARTINEZ
Personal Representative
Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C.
By /s/ Carlos Jauregui
Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.
2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 903-7000
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. May 31, June 7, 14, 2024
STATE OF NEW MEXICO