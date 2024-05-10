STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
NO. D-202-PB-2024-00171
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF JAMES P. LYLE, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Judith M. Seff, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. All persons having claims against the Estate of the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative, c/o Sutin, Thayer & Browne, P.O. Box 1945, Albuquerque New Mexico 87103, or filed with the District Court.
DATED this 2nd day of May, 2024.
Respectfully Submitted,
SUTIN, THAYER & BROWNE
A Professional Corporation
By /s/ Jay D. Rosenblum
Jay D. Rosenblum
Attorneys for Personal Representative
P.O. Box 1945
Albuquerque New Mexico 87103
(505) 883-2500
