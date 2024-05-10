STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
No. D-202-PB-2024-00239
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
Robert Blea Jr., Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ramona Garcia-Blea has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent, Robert Blea, Jr. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the SECOND Judicial District Court, BERNALILLO County, Post Office Box 488, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103, or 400 Lomas, N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
DATED: May 6, 2024
Respectfully submitted,
NEW MEXICO PROBATE & ESTATE LAWYERS, LLC
By: /s/ David A. Ferrance
David A. Ferrance
Kevin P. Holmes
Eric N. Ortiz
5203 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE,
Ste. 2E
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Phone: (505) 370-1500
HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 24, 2024
