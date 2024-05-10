STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
SANDOVAL COUNTY
No. SCPB-2024-029
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
DIANA D. HARTLEY, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the attorney for the personal representative, or filed with the Sandoval County Probate Court, New Mexico, located at the following address:
Sandoval County Probate Court
1500 Idalia Rd., Bldg. D
Bernalillo, NM 87004
Dated: January 29, 2024.
/s/ Sarah Wilson
Sarah Wilson
Submitted by:
LIGHTHOUSE LAW LLC
By /s/ Larry Curtis Vernon
Larry Curtis Vernon, Esq.
Attorney for Personal Representative
5732 Osuna Rd. NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109
Telephone: (505) 401-2366
HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 24, 2024
