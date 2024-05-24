STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
PROBATE COURT
Probate No. 20240553
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ALETA JEAN THOMAS-MARTINEZ, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to STEFFY LAW FIRM, P.C., (Jeanine R. Steffy), PO Box 36163, Albuquerque, NM 87110, or filed with the Bernalillo County Probate Court, 415 Silver SW 2nd Flr, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Dated: April 12, 2024
/s/ Desirae Martinez Maier
Desirae Martinez Maier,
Personal Representative
STEFFY LAW FIRM, P.C.
By /s/ Jeanine R. Steffy
Jeanine R. Steffy
Attorneys for the Personal Representative of the Estate of ALETA JEAN THOMAS-MARTINEZ, Deceased
PO Box 36163
Albuquerque, NM 87110
[email protected]
(505) 331-3031
HCS Pub. May 24, 31, June 7, 2024
