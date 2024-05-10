STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Probate No. D-202-PB-2024-00343
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
YMELDA EVA VALDEZ, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to JOEL P. AMES, attorney for the Personal Representative of the Estate of YMELDA EVA VALDEZ, at SWAIM, CARLOW & AMES, P.C., 4830 Juan Tabo, N.E., Suite F, Albuquerque, NM 87111, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County Courthouse, Post Office Box 488, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.
Dated: May 7, 2024
/s/ Agustin Valdez Jr.
AGUSTIN VALDEZ JR.
Personal Representative
SWAIM, CARLOW & AMES, P.C.
By: /s/ Joel P. Ames
JOEL P. AMES
Attorneys for the Personal Representative of the Estate of YMELDA EVA VALDEZ, Deceased
4830 Juan Tabo, N.E., Suite F
Albuquerque, NM 87111
505-237-0064
HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 24, 2024
