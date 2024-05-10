NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding by Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on May 28, 2024 at appox. 6pm. at https://storageauctions.net . Online bidding available for the following storage unit(s):
Unit 218; Arturo Estrada; 3015 Pauza Dr. SW, Albuquerque, NM 97121: Household items
Purchases must be made with money order or cash only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 2024
PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: