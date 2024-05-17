Notice of Public Auction.
In accordance with and pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9), Ladera Self Storage located at 2100 Ladera Dr. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, will be selling the contents within the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Personal property described and belonging to the following individual will be advertised for bidding:
10×5, unit #426, Alyssa Montoya, 1409 Casa Florida Pl. NW, Albuquerque NM, 87120
Items: Mattress, table, chairs, children’s play equipment, power wheels electric kids car, Misc. house hold items.
HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2024
