NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien Sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Carmel, 5604 Carmel Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87113 online at storagetreasures.com starting on 6/18/2024 and ending on 06/25/24 at 8 a.m.
UNIT: H01 Christin Cox, 486 Midway RD Pickens, SC 79671: Household goods
UNIT: H02 Tami Renee Pacheco , 4216 Rancho Grande Albuquerque, NM 87120: Household goods
UNIT: F15 Elizabeth Schumaier, 242 Western Hills Dr. SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124: Household goods
UNIT: G14 Martin Trujillo, 1635 Morning Star Dr Belen, NM 87002: Household goods
UNIT: H04 Yvette Abercrombie, 8500 Marquette Ave Apt B, Albuquerque, NM 87108: Household goods
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. May 24, 31, 2024
