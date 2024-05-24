NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista 3901 Ervien Lane SW Albuquerque NM 87121 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 06/12/2024 8 am, ending 06/19/2024 5pm
AUCTION: Unit A03: Cynthia Altamirano, 1200 Madeira Rd SE Apt 218 Albuquerque, NM 87108: household items, boxes, furniture.
AUCTION: E48: Marieta Wycliffe Marua: 29536 Dixon St 27 Hayward, CA 94544:
household goods, duffle bags
AUCTION: Unit G48: Elizabeth A Green: 1012 Sapphire ST SW Albuquerque, NM 87121: furniture, boxes, and household items.
AUCTION: Unit I11: Timothy Mcdaniel: 3025 Barcelona RD Albuquerque, NM 87105:
small furniture, boxes, and household items.
AUCTION: Unit M08: Thomas Jaramillo: 3810 Villa Serena PL SW Albuquerque, NM 87121:
household goods, boxes, furniture, and toolbox
AUCTION: UNIT M21: Jennifer Lester: 6104 Mosquero PL NW Albuquerque NM 87120: household goods and furniture
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. May 24, 31, 2024
