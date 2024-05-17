NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner 4800 Jefferson St N.E. Albuquerque New Mexico, 87109 to satisfy a lien on 6/5/2024 at approx. 3:30 pm at www.storagetreasures.com
Irene Gentry, 2516 Angel DR NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120;
Jodeci Parker, 3426 Eastern Ave SE, Apt 4, Albuquerque, NM 87106;
Gustavo Vasquez Garcia, 517 Palomas Dr SE, Apt B, Albuquerque, NM 87108;
Steven Vidale, 4409 9th ST APT 9, Albuquerque, NM 87107.
HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2024
