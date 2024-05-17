NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner 4100 Central Ave. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 to satisfy a lien on June 5, 2024, at approx. 2:30PM at www.storagetreasures.com:
Ryan Lard, 3700 Aspen Ave NE, Unit 2H, Albuquerque, NM 87110;
Paul Stevens, 315 Graceland Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108;
Paul Stevens, 315 Graceland Dr SE, Apt C, Albuquerque, NM 87108;
Richard Leroy Aragon JR, 203 California ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108;
Joshua Clements, 7005 Sky Valley Way NE, Albuquerque , NM 87111;
stephen griffin, 11 frank james rd, edgewood, NM 87015;
Jacqueline D. Ray, 1208 Chelwood Park Blvd NE Apt 3, Albuquerque, NM 87112
Clayton Abbey, 4805 Marquette Ave NE, 305, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Kass Wells, 1435 Old North Rd, Lenoir, NC 28645;
Wesley Weinberg, 120 Amherst Dr Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87106;
Jose Rodriguez Jr., 5915 Gibson Blvd SE , Unit 208, Albuquerque, NM 87108.
HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2024
