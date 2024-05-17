NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner 2001 Girard Blvd Se Albuquerque, NM 87106 to satisfy a lien on June 5, 2024 at approx. 1:00 AM at www.storagetreasures.com:
James Hundley, 13156 Wennonah SE Apt B, Albuquerque, NM 87123;
Jasmine Thomas, 12720 Central Ave Se , Apt 2007, Albuquerque, NM 87123;
Wynema Gonzagowski, 44035 3rd st e, Lancaster, CA 93535;
HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2024
