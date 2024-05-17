NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 4821 Central ave nw to satisfy a lien on 06/05/24 at approx. 1:00PM at www.storagetreasures.com:
Lisa Acosta 729 Towner Ave NW Albuquerque NM 87102, 7729 Sandlewood dr nw Albuquerque NM 87120:
Larry Gallegos 3105 Cypress Dr. SW Albuquerque NM 87105:
Ginny Neece 2127 gold ave se Apt 9 Albuquerque NM 87106 :
Ashley Nadine Garcia 22275 east Ida place Auroa CO 80015, 2126 Isleta blvd sw apt.
D6 Albuquerque NM 87105:
Demaris Marquez 913 5th St Nw Apt B Albuquerque NM 87102, 6116 Central apt. 1 Albuquerque NM 87105:
Earnest Matamorez 1100 Palisades Dr Nw Albuquerque NM 87105:
Earnest Matamorez 1100 Palisades Dr NW Albuquerque NM 87105:
Renee Ramirez 2351 Moreland St Apt E44 Las Vegas NM 87701, 5300 Eubank Blvd NE Apt.17E
Albuquerque NM 87111:
Angel Romero 2011 E. 113th St Los Angeles CA 90059,2411 Central Ave
NW Apt. 126 Albuquerque NM 87104:
Juana Salas 821 Dolores Dr Nw Albuquerque NM 87105, 4501 Central Ave NW Apt.B-2 Albuquerque NM 87105:
Earnest Matamorez 1100 Palisades Dr Nw Albuquerque NM 87105:
Juana Salas 821 Dolores Dr Nw, Albuquerque, NM 87105, 4501 Central Ave NW, Apt B-2, Albuquerque, NM 87105
HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2024
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: