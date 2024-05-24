NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On July 05, 2024 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2007 Mazda Mazda3 VIN JM1BK12G071627109. NM license plate BJXG15. Last known registered owner is Joshua Zachariah Liechty. In the amount of $1948.52. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Jay Walton Automotive 9401 Central Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 296-4816.
HCS Pub. May 24, 31, 2024
