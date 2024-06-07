STATE OF NEW MEXICO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
NO. D-202-PB-2024-00401
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
PAUL A. BITTNER, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gary Russell Bittner and Lynette Renee Bittner have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. All persons having claims against the Estate of the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative, c/o Sutin, Thayer & Browne, PO Box 1945, Albuquerque New Mexico 87103, or filed with the District Court.
DATED this 4th day of June, 2024.
Respectfully submitted,
SUTIN, THAYER & BROWNE
A Professional Corporation
By /s/ Lisa Y.W. Cosper
Lisa Y.W. Cosper
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives
P. O. Box 1945
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103
(505) 883-2500
HCS Pub. June 7, 14, 21, 2024
STATE OF NEW MEXICO