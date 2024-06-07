SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-PB-2024-00403
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ROBERT M. FISER, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of ROBERT M. FISER, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of notice, whichever is later, the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o The Law Office of Cristy J. Carbón-Gaul, 10515 4th Street N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico 87114, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd. N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.
Dated: June 4, 2024
/s/ Cassidy M. Fiser
CASSIDY MARY FISER
[email protected]
Personal Representative
THE LAW OFFICE OF CRISTY J. CARBÓN-GAUL
By: /s/ Cristy J. Carbon-Gaul
Cristy J. Carbón-Gaul
10515 4th Street, NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
[email protected]
(505) 899-5696
Attorney for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. June 7, 14, 21, 2024
