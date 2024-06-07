STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-PB-2024-00411
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MARY SUZANNE PHELAN, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to Peter J. Armijo, Attorney for the Personal Representative of the Estate of MARY SUZANNE PHELAN, at SWAIM, CARLOW & AMES, P.C., 4830 Juan Tabo, N.E., Suite F, Albuquerque, NM 87111, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County Courthouse, Post Office Box 488, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.
Dated: May 30, 2024
/s/ Margaret P. Armijo
MARGARET PHELAN ARMIJO
Personal Representative
SWAIM, CARLOW & AMES, P.C.
By: /s/ Peter J. Armijo
Peter J. Armijo
Attorneys for the Personal Representative of the Estate of MARY SUZANNE PHELAN, Deceased
4830 Juan Tabo, N.E., Suite F
Albuquerque, NM 87111
(505) 237-0064
HCS Pub. June 7, 14, 21, 2024
